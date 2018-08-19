U.S. points at China, not Russia, on election meddling

Trump himself pointed the finger of blame on Saturday, tweeting: "All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China."

When asked about the tweet, Bolton also mentioned Beijing, which is currently at an impasse with Washington on trade talks.

"I can say definitively that it's a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we're taking steps to try and prevent it," Bolton told ABC News. "So all four of those countries, really."

When pressed for further details, especially with relation to China, Bolton was vague, saying he could not offer details.

"I'm telling you (that) looking at the 2018 election, those are the four countries that we're most concerned about," he told the network's "This Week" news program.