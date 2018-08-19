Afghan president announces second ceasefire

The speech, during Afghanistan's 99th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, marked the second time Afghan government has announced a ceasefire during Eid celebrations in the country.

The first ceasefire was indirectly accepted by Taliban militants for three days during the Eid Al Fitr holiday at the beginning of June.

The June ceasefire, the first nationwide in more than 15 years, ended after Taliban militants did not hold to a government offer to extend the truce beyond three days, with attacks resuming shortly after.