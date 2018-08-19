Italy and Malta resume tussle over who should take in migrant boat

Migrants on board MV Aquarius as the rescue ship navigates toward the island of Malta

The Diciotti, an Italian coastguard unit, rescued 190 people on Thursday from a boat passing through Maltese search and rescue waters.

The Italians took 13 people needing urgent medical assistance to the Italian island of Lampedusa, and said the Diciotti should disembark the remaining 177 to Malta. Permission for this was refused.

Malta's behaviour is "worthy of sanctions," Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He called on the EU "to step forward" and allow for the migrants to be redistributed across several EU nations, "otherwise [the EU] has no reason to exist."

Malta Home Affairs Minister Micheal Farruggia replied via Twitter that "the only definitive solution is to disembark [the migrants] in #Lampedusa or in [another] Italian port."

Farruggia acknowledged that the Italians rescued the migrants in Maltese waters, "but only to prevent them from entering Italian waters."

Meanwhile, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he would deport to Italy some 120 migrants found living in inhumane conditions on a former cattle farm in Malta.

"They arrived in Italy, were not able to find work in Italy, so they came to Malta. They arrived with bags holding airplane tags from particular areas in Italy," Muscat said during an interview with broadcaster One Radio, a media arm of the ruling Labour Party.

The migrants in question were found living in a farm in the Maltese village of Qormi, were they were paying around 100 euros (114 dollars) a month to stay in cattle stalls.

Italy and Malta - the EU countries closest to Libya, a sea migration hotspot - have been at loggerheads over who should assume responsibility for people rescued at sea.