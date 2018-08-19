Bodies of last three missing recovered from Genoa bridge rubble

The recovery of the remains of a family of three - a couple and their nine-year-old daughter - raised the death toll from Tuesday's tragedy to 43.

The fire department said they would continue "inspecting the area to rule out the possible presence of persons not reported as missing."

The Morandi bridge, a 51-year-old reinforced concrete structure, gave way on Tuesday during a thunderstorm, sending more than 30 cars and trucks crashing to the ground from a height of 45 metres.

A branch of the national Interior Ministry in Genoa released a death toll of 40 late on Saturday, which did not take into account the overnight work of firefighters.

It said that four people from France, three from Chile, two from Albania, two from Romania and one each from Colombia and Peru were among the dead.

Nine people are still in hospital, it added.