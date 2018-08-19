Up to 1 million people in camps as rains ease in India's Kerala

"We are focusing on airdropping food and water to stranded people," said VS Sunil Kumar, agriculture minister of the state of Kerala. "We also have to rehabilitate 800,000 to 1 million people staying in temporary relief camps."

Tens of thousands of people were still stuck on rooftops of houses and community centres. Elderly, infants and the sick were being airlifted to safer places.

The military, the National Disaster Response Force and various other agencies were engaged in relief and rescue operations, but rescue workers were finding it difficult to reach many areas with the flooded lanes too narrow for boats.

More than 350 people have died since August 9 in the devastating floods which have inundated villages and towns and brought life to a standstill in vast swathes of the state, a popular tourist destination.

An airstrip at the naval base in the town of Kozhikode, also known as Kochi, is set to be opened to commercial flights from two other cities in southern India - Bangalore and Coimbatore – from Wednesday.

The state’s main airport at Kochi is flooded and is planned to remain closed until August 26.