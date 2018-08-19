Merkel, Putin signal rapprochement at summit focusing on Ukraine

"We will speak about the possibility of establishing a UN mission to serve a role in the peace process" in Ukraine, Merkel said after welcoming Putin as Schloss Meseberg, the chancellery's official guest house outside Berlin.

Germany is "ready to take responsibility," Merkel told reporters.

It was the leaders' first bilateral summit in Germany since Russia annexed neighbouring Ukraine's Crimea region four years ago.

The meeting comes as the countries seek to complete the Nord Stream 2, an expansion of an existing natural gas pipeline between the two countries under the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine has staunchly criticized the project as undermining the European Union's efforts to pressure Russia into returning Crimea to Ukraine and resolving a simmering pro-Russian rebellion in the county's east.

Merkel sought to dispel concerns that the pipeline will disadvantage Ukraine, saying that the country should remain a supplier of Russian gas to Europe even after the expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline.

"Ukraine must continue to play a role in the transit of gas to Europe once Nord Stream 2 is in place," Merkel said.

Putin indicated that a United Nations peacekeeping mission could help to restore peace to Ukraine's war-torn eastern regions, which border Russia.

The Russian leader has previously represented pro-Russian rebel groups from eastern Ukraine during peace talks involving Merkel.

"We must acknowledge that we do not have a permanent ceasefire" in eastern Ukraine, Merkel told reporters, saying the two leaders intended to discuss the potential for a UN mission.

The meeting offered the leaders an opportunity to strengthen ties in the face of abrasive policies from US President Donald Trump, including US tariffs on EU imports and expanded US sanctions against Russia.

Trump said last month that Germany is "totally controlled by Russia" through commodity imports as exemplified by the expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Merkel and Putin last met in the southern Russian city of Sochi four months ago for talks that focused on the Ukraine crisis as construction began for Nord Stream 2.