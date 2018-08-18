OIC Secretary-General appeals to Afghan parties to end hostilities, exercise restraint

  • Saturday 18, August 2018 in 10:00 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Yousuf Al Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed growing concern on ever-rising collateral casualties among civilian population, and appealed to Taliban and the Government of Afghanistan to end hostilities and engage in negotiations towards political settlement to the protracted conflict.
"There can be no military solution in Afghanistan. Time is long overdue for a lasting political settlement. Muslim Ummah expects and hopes that the Afghan Government’s unconditional offer for a negotiated solution finds response among the armed opposition," said OIC Secretary-General.
 
OIC has issued numerous calls to Afghan parties, the latest in Makkah through the Final Declaration of the International Ulama Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan last month, inviting all concerned to make use of the current opportunity for bringing honorable and lasting peace in Afghanistan through dialogue and reconciliation.