OIC Secretary-General appeals to Afghan parties to end hostilities, exercise restraint

"There can be no military solution in Afghanistan. Time is long overdue for a lasting political settlement. Muslim Ummah expects and hopes that the Afghan Government’s unconditional offer for a negotiated solution finds response among the armed opposition," said OIC Secretary-General.

OIC has issued numerous calls to Afghan parties, the latest in Makkah through the Final Declaration of the International Ulama Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan last month, inviting all concerned to make use of the current opportunity for bringing honorable and lasting peace in Afghanistan through dialogue and reconciliation.