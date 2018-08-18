OIC deplores brutal school attack in Kabul

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan disclosed that at least 48 students lost their lives and 67 were injured in the explosion.

Dr. Yousuf al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the OIC, voiced profound dismay by the Muslim Ummah and strongly deplored this brutal massacre.

While conveying heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Afghanistan, the secretary general once again appealed to all parties and forces in Afghanistan, in the region and the world at large to distance themselves from violence and extremism. He drew attention to the approaching holy season of Eid al-Adha and urged all Afghans to opt for the path of reconciliation, promote Afghan-owned, Afghan led process to build peace and security, and towards that end, to reenergise their efforts to hold free, fair and transparent elections.