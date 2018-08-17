US sanctions Myanmar officers, army units over Rohingya abuses

The Treasury said the moves should "serve as a warning that the security forces must cease such behavior immediately and respect and protect the human rights of all ethnic and religious groups in Burma."

Those sanctioned include Aung Kyaw Zaw, the head of the Bureau of Special Operations (BOS) 3, whose subordinates were deemed to be responsible for the deaths of thousands and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee the country.

The sanctions fall under the Global Magnitsky act, U.S. legislation which allows the administration to slap restrictions on people seen as being involved in serious human rights abuses.

The announcement means their assets in the U.S. are blocked and generally U.S. citizens are prohibited from doing business with them.

The latest measures build on previous sanctions on Myanmar officials.