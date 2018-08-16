Mali President Keita re-elected in run-off vote

Sharjah24 – dpa: Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was re-elected amid a tense election disrupted by sporadic violence, the Territorial Administration Ministry announced Thursday.
Keita received 67.17 per cent of votes in the second round, while his arch-rival, Soumaila Cisse, took 32.83 per cent, according to provisional results, which still need to be approved by the Constitutional Court.
 
A run-off was needed August 12 after neither Keita, 73, nor Cisse, 68, managed to muster a majority in the first round, in July.
 
Only about 35 per cent of the West African nation’s 8 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the second round, according to the ministry.
 
The low turn-out was caused by a volatile security situation in the country's north and centre, where various Islamist and separatist groups regularly stage attacks, as well as historic voter apathy.