New Paraguay president sworn-in amid ruling party rift

The 46-year-old conservative took the oath of office at a ceremony in the capital Asuncion, attended by hundreds of dignitaries including seven heads of state.

He pledged to work with the opposition to push through reforms, but will also have to overcome divisions within his own Colorado ruling party -- a rift so deep that outgoing president Horacio Cartes skipped the ceremony.

"I hope I can demonstrate through my conduct that I will be a leader who considers the future of his country, in whom you can trust," he said.

He also expressed solidarity with the peoples of Nicaragua and Venezuela and Nicaragua. "In the face of abuses of power, our libertarian voices will not be silent, Paraguay will not remain indifferent to the suffering of these fraternal peoples."