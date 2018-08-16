Aquarius ship arrives in Malta after migrant-sharing deal

Loud cheers could be heard from the ship as it pulled into the Grand Harbour in Valletta, five days after the migrants, most of them Somalis and Eritreans, were rescued off Libya. Some flashed peace signs and waved from the deck.

Malta and Italy both initially refused to let the Aquarius dock in a re-run of the standoff seen in June when the vessel was at the centre of a heated diplomatic crisis between European governments.

But Malta on Tuesday agreed to reverse its decision as France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain offered to take in the ship's latest passengers, along with 114 others who arrived on the island on Monday.

The Maltese government said later that Italy had agreed to take some of the migrants but did not say how many.

The Aquarius was allowed to dock despite Malta having "no legal obligation to (allow it to) do so," the government said in a statement later.

The migrants were unloaded from the Aquarius straight onto police buses to be taken to a reception centre, officials said.

Dozens of children were on the ship -- more than 30 of them unaccompanied, according to a Maltese government source -- while two heavily pregnant women were taken to an ambulance.

The agreement is the fifth of its kind between Western European governments since June when the Aquarius was stranded at sea with 630 migrants onboard, until Spain finally offered to let them land.