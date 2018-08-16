Death toll in suicide attack on Afghan students revised down to 34

Some bodies had been double-counted when they were being taken to hospital from the blast site following the attack on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The injury toll was revised to 56 from 67.

Most of the victims were students preparing for university entrance exams in a classroom at the Mawoud Academy in an area of west Kabul where many members of the city's mainly Shi'ite Hazara community live.

Investigators said the bomber entered the centre from a rear entrance and made his way into a classroom where more than 100 students had gathered.