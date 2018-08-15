Indonesia quake death toll hits 460 as financial costs spiral

  • Wednesday 15, August 2018 in 4:05 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: The death toll from a devastating earthquake that hit Indonesia's Lombok island earlier this month has risen to 460, while the damage from the disaster is expected to exceed 500 million dollars, the country's disaster management agency said Wednesday.
Nearly 7,800 people were injured and more than 417,000 have been displaced since the August 5 quake, agency spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said.
 
"The displaced people need assistance as the distribution of aid has not been smooth, or even," he said. 
 
"We expect them to be in makeshift camps for some time as they await the rebuilding of their homes," he added.
 
Nugroho said economic losses were estimated at 7.45 trillion rupiah (501 million dollars), but the amount was expected to increase as assessment of the disaster impact was still going on. 
 
"The destruction presents us with an opportunity to build better," he said. 