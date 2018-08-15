Indonesia quake death toll hits 460 as financial costs spiral

Nearly 7,800 people were injured and more than 417,000 have been displaced since the August 5 quake, agency spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said.

"The displaced people need assistance as the distribution of aid has not been smooth, or even," he said.

"We expect them to be in makeshift camps for some time as they await the rebuilding of their homes," he added.

Nugroho said economic losses were estimated at 7.45 trillion rupiah (501 million dollars), but the amount was expected to increase as assessment of the disaster impact was still going on.

"The destruction presents us with an opportunity to build better," he said.