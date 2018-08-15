35 confirmed dead in Italian motorway bridge collapse

Three children aged seven, 12 and 13 were among the dead and another 16 people were injured when a 100-metre section of the Morandi bridge collapsed shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Media reports citing the emergency services had spoken of up to 35 deaths already on Tuesday.

Emergency services meanwhile worked through the night to pull survivors out of the rubble.

Some 30 to 35 cars and a handful of trucks fell from a height of 45 meters when the flyover, known to locals of the north-western port city as Genoa's "Brooklyn Bridge," crashed over the bed of a river, railway tracks and a couple of warehouses.

The Morandi bridge was a key bypass between the Milan-Genoa motorway and the motorway connecting Genoa to the French border.

"People who live in Genoa drive through this bridge a couple of times a day," Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi, who is from Genoa, told the SkyTG24 news channel.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who interrupted his holidays to visit the scene of the accident, said the number of casualties was due to increase.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli wrote of a "huge tragedy" on Twitter, while President Sergio Mattarella decried "an appaling and absurd calamity."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who sent condolence messages to Italy.

Private motorway company Autostrade per l'Italia said the bridge, built in the 1960s, was undergoing reinforcement work, and was under constant monitoring.

Two years ago, an engineering professor at Genoa university, Antonio Brencich, called the bridge a "failure of engineering" with "very high maintenance costs."