Japanese emperor stresses “deep remorse” on war anniversary

“Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated,” the emperor said at an annual ceremony.

Japan had fought World War II in the name of his father, Emperor Hirohito.

More than 6,000 people, including bereaved families, Empress Michiko and the premier attended the event to pay tribute to more than three million Japanese who perished in the war.

“Together with all of our people, I now pay my heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in the war, both on the battlefields and elsewhere, and pray for world peace and for the continuing development of our country,” the emperor said.

This is the last August 15 anniversary event Emperor Akihito will attend, as he will relinquish the Chrysanthemum throne at the age of 85 in April, the first abdication in about 200 years in Japan.