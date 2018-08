"We view the policy of strengthening the sanctions as illegitimate, dictated decisively by a desire to dominate everywhere and in everything, to dictate politics, to make orders in world affairs without agreeing with anyone," Lavrov said at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The United States is making use of sanctions to make unfair gains in global trade, Lavrov added.

Last week, Washington imposed new sanctions on both Moscow and Ankara.