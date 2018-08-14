Six dead in Burkina 'terrorist' attack

Sharjah24 – AFP: Six people, five of them police, were killed in a "terrorist attack" in eastern Burkina Faso, the defence ministry said late Monday.
Five people -- four gendarmes and a civilian -- were killed on Saturday when their vehicle struck a mine about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Fada N'Gourma, the chief town in the east of the Sahel country, it said in a statement.
 
A sixth person, also a gendarme, was killed later in a shootout with the assailants.
 
The attack happened while their convoy was returning from escorting a mission to a mining complex at Boungou, the ministry said.
 
"The lead vehicle hit a mine. The rest of the convoy came under heavy fire," it said.