Six dead in Burkina 'terrorist' attack

Five people -- four gendarmes and a civilian -- were killed on Saturday when their vehicle struck a mine about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Fada N'Gourma, the chief town in the east of the Sahel country, it said in a statement.

A sixth person, also a gendarme, was killed later in a shootout with the assailants.

The attack happened while their convoy was returning from escorting a mission to a mining complex at Boungou, the ministry said.

"The lead vehicle hit a mine. The rest of the convoy came under heavy fire," it said.