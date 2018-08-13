More than 300 injured in boardwalk collapse at Spanish festival

  • The collapsed wooden promenade in Vigo with people watching a rap artist
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Some 310 people were injured - five of them seriously - when a wooden boardwalk collapsed at a festival in the harbour area of the city of Vigo in north-western Spain.
The walkway collapsed under the weight of the visitors during the night, with some even falling in the water, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, the health minister for the region of Galicia, in which Vigo is located, said on Monday.
 
"A substantial part of the boardwalk, 30 by 10 metres, was affected," Vigo Mayor Abel Caballero told reporters.
 
The cause of the collapse was not yet clear.
 
The fire brigade used heat-seeking cameras to see if there were any further victims under the debris, but there were none.
 
The annual O Marisquino festival of urban culture and sport has been taking place since 2001 and draws a largely young crowd.