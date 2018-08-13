130 killed in days-long Taliban assault in Ghazni, Afghanistan

Almost 100 members of the Afghan security forces and some 30 civilians were killed, Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami said.

Around 50 members of the special forces who had been missing for two days in Ajristan district of Ghazni following intense fighting are now positioned safely in a neighbouring district, Bahrami added.

According to the ministry of defence, the ‘Taliban’ have lost some 200 militants over the past four days and almost 150 are wounded.

The ‘Taliban’ have been attacking various districts of the Ghazni province for weeks, culminating on Friday when militants stormed Ghazni City from several directions.

Nine airstrikes were conducted in the region on Monday morning, killing at least 95 Taliban militants on the outskirts of Ghazni City, Bahrami said.

Meanwhile, a member of parliament for Ghazni, Chaman Shah Etimadi, said the ‘Taliban’ are leaving the city centre of their own free will.

"But they left behind a city on fire. They destroyed many civilians' homes and public services. Ghazni will be an injured city from now on," Etimadi said.

Some 1,000 commandos were deployed to the province with full air support backed up by the United States, according to the official.

Various videos clips on social media - which dpa has not been able to verify idependently - show parts of the city alight.

Thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes.