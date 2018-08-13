Three dead, nearly 60,000 displaced in Philippine flooding

More than 1 million people were affected by the floods, which reached as high as 180 centimetres in some areas in metropolitan Manila, the agency said.

More than 33,000 residents in the capital had been forced to flee their homes since Saturday, while some 26,000 people were also displaced in 10 northern provinces, it added.

The casualties included a 36-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who drowned in floods in separate incidents in the suburban cities of Quezon and Marikina, which was the worst hit.

A 50-year-old man also fell into a creek and was swept by strong currents in Quezon City.

School classes and work in government offices have been suspended in the affected areas.

The weather bureau said two tropical storms – Leepi and Yagi – located off the northern Philippines were enhancing the south-west monsoon, which was triggering the heavy rains.

The bad weather was expected to last until the middle of the week, and emergency officials urged residents to stay on alert against flashfloods and landslides.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year, causing floods, landslides and other accidents.

The strongest typhoon hit the country in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people. Typhoon Haiyan also displaced more than 4 million people.