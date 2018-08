A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a run-off presidential election in Bamako

Keita, 73, is running against Soumalia Cisse, 68, the main opposition leader and a former finance minister.

The first round on July 29 was marred by armed attacks and other security incidents at about a fifth of polling places, as well as opposition charges of fraud.

As voting progressed throughout Sunday, however, no serious incidents had been reported.