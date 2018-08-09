N. Korea says U.S. 'throwing cold water' on denuclearisation progress

During landmark talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in June, the North's leader Kim Jong Un signed up to a vague commitment to denuclearisation, far from the longstanding American demand for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of Pyongyang's atomic arsenal.

Trump has touted the summit with Kim in Singapore as a historic breakthrough, but both sides have since complained of stalling progress.

In a statement, the North Korean foreign ministry accused the U.S. of "insulting the dialogue partner and throwing cold water over our sincere efforts for building confidence which can be seen as a precondition for implementing" the agreement between Trump and Kim.

The ministry added that expecting "any result" to negotiations in this context was "indeed a foolish act that amounts to waiting to see a boiled egg hatch out".

The statement comes days after the U.S. stressed the need to keep up pressure on Pyongyang through tough sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons programme.

The foreign ministry, which had earlier slammed Washington's "alarming" impatience for denuclearisation, accused the U.S. of clinging to an "outdated acting script".