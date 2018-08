The other two fatalities were women.

Four migrants - three men and one child - were rescued after their rubber boat sank off the resort town of Kusadasi in Aydin province.

Twelve of the migrants were Iraqi nationals, while one was Syrian, the coastguard said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The coastguard shared footage of a helicopter and rescue boats sent to the site of the accident. A team of divers was also searching the area.