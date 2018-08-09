North and South Korea to hold high-level talks next week

The talks are also aimed at implementing previous agreements, the ministry said.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Moon Jae In of South Korea met for the first time in April and agreed on steps towards nuclear disarmament. They met again in May for a second time.

The next meeting is expected to take place on the northern side of the border in the so-called truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

"Through the upcoming high-level talks, the two sides will have in-depth discussion on ways to bolster the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration and exchange views on things needed to successfully hold an inter-Korean summit," the ministry said in a press release, as cited by Yonhap news agency.

The declaration was signed by the two leaders when they met in April.

The high-level talks will be the fourth this year, Yonhap reported.