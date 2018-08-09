Top Turkish official visits US amid strained ties

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, who sat down with Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, did not speak to reporters before or after the visit.

In a brief statement, the State Department said only that the pair "discussed a range of bilateral matters including Pastor Brunson."

The row between the NATO allies is seen by analysts as one of the most severe bilateral spats since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, and comes on top of a host of other issues causing strain.

The two sides have slapped reciprocal sanctions on two senior officials on each side over the case of Brunson, who was first detained in October 2016 on terror-related charges.