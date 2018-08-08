At least 17 die in attacks in Afghanistan

At least nine local policemen were killed in Pashtun Zarghun district on Tuesday night after the Taliban attacked their checkpoint, said Jailani Farhad, the spokesman for the Herat governor.

The attack started around 11 pm Tuesday (1830 GMT) and lasted about three hours, Farhad said.

Elsewhere eight civilians, including children, were killed in northern Balkh province after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

At least six others were injured in the incident, which happened in Shulgar district, Balkh police spokesman Shir Jan Durrani told dpa.

The victims were travelling from a village to the district centre when their vehicle hit the roadside bomb on Wednesday, Durrani said.