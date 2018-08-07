At least one died, 145 wounded in Bologna motorway explosion

  • Tuesday 07, August 2018 in 11:06 PM
  • Civil defence people dealing with the accident
    Civil defence people dealing with the accident
Sharjah 24 – Reuters:At least one person was killed and 145 injured in a crash and huge explosion on a motorway near Bologna airport in northern Italy on Monday, city health authorities said on Tuesday.
None of the four had life-threatening injuries after the accident on Monday, health officials said at a briefing.
 
A tanker slammed into another lorry on a motorway bridge, causing a fire and then an explosion four minutes later. The tanker driver is to date the only confirmed fatality.
 
Earlier reports suggested over 60 people were injured, but only a few went to hospital seeking treatment, a spokesman explained. Most incurred first- to third-degree burns and back injuries.
 
Fourteen police officers were among the injured.
 
The explosion was so severe that it tore a hole in the bridge and created a fireball spanning eight lanes.