Bolton: Europe nearing acceptance on Iran sanctions

"Maybe bureaucrats in European capitals and particularly the bureaucrats in Brussels are going to get buckets and transport that Iranian oil out of the country," Bolton said on Fox Business Network.

He rejected the idea that differences over Iran were straining relations with European allies. "Business people know, they want to do business with the United States and if it's a choice between us or Iran, that's a pretty easy choice for them," he said in a separate interview.

Bolton said the U.S. remained open to talks with Iran's leaders, but the negotiations would have to focus on more than the nuclear issue, including "their belligerent military actions in the Middle East and their ballistic missile nuclear-related programme."