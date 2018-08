"The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less."

The sanctions reimposed on Tuesday, which target access to U.S. banknotes and key industries such as cars and carpets, were unlikely to cause immediate economic turmoil.