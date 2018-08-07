Six arrested after attack on Venezuelan President Maduro

Several cars were seized and evidence was collected, according to Interior Minister Nestor Reverol, as cited in reports by the state news agency AVN.

Maduro, who was unharmed in the attack, said he was the target of explosives carried by drones that were set off at a military event in Caracas on Saturday.

The moment of the alleged assassination attempt was broadcast on live state television.

Maduro pointed to the Venezuelan opposition and outgoing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as being behind the apparent attempt on his life, and also said that one of those responsible for planning the drone attack lived in the United States.

President Donald Trump's national security advisor denied any US involvement.

"I can say unequivocally there is no US government involvement in this at all," John Bolton told Fox News Sunday.

Trump’s administration has been vocal in its criticism of Maduro, calling him a dictator after he claimed victory in an election that was not recognized by many countries including the US.

Critics of Maduro have cast doubt on the official version of the attack, fearing that it will be used by his government to tighten its grip.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, but suffers from an economic crisis and shortages of food and medicine. It has the globe's highest rate of inflation.