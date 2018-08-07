US' anti-Iran measures take effect August 7: White House

"These actions include re-imposing sanctions on Iran’s automotive sector and on its trade in gold and precious metals, as well as sanctions related to the Iranian Rial. These measures will take effect on August 7, 2018," the White House said in a statement.

All remaining US nuclear-related sanctions will resume effective November 5, 2018. "These include sanctions targeting Iran’s energy sector, including petroleum-related transactions, as well as transactions by foreign financial institutions with the Central Bank of Iran", added the statement.

"The United States is fully committed to enforcing all of our sanctions, and we will work closely with nations conducting business with Iran to ensure complete compliance. Individuals or entities that fail to wind down activities with Iran risk severe consequences."

The United States continues to stand with the long-suffering Iranian people, who are the rightful heirs to Iran’s rich heritage and the real victims of the regime’s policies, indicated the statement.