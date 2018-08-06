UK to ask Russia to extradite suspects in nerve agent attack

The newspaper said prosecutors had completed the extradition request and it was ready for submission. The Russian embassy in Britain said it had not received an official request from London.

Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain’s MI6 foreign spy service, and his daughter Yulia, were found unconscious on a public bench in Salisbury in early March.

Britain blamed Russia for the poisonings and identified the poison as Novichok, a deadly group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack.

Any extradition request is likely to be rejected by Russia - and risks inflaming diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow, which are the worst since the Cold War.

The Russian constitution forbids the extradition of Russian citizens to another state. Russian officials refused to hand over the men wanted for the murder of Alexander Litvinenko with a rare radioactive isotope in 2006.

An investigation by hundreds of British police and intelligence officers have pieced together the movements of the two Russians, from their entry into Britain through to their departure, the Guardian reported.

Britain's interior ministry and the Crown Prosecution Service declined to comment.