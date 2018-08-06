Colombian president rejects assassination accusations by Venezuela

The perpetrators and their helpers are being investigated, as are international links, said Attorney General Tarek William Saab. "It was an attempted assassination and an attempted massacre, as the highest rungs of government and military were at the attack site," he said.

Officials on Sunday said six people had been arrested. On Monday, local media said secret services was searching a hotel in Caracas.

One of those arrested was involved in an attack on a military base in 2017, while another was jailed in 2014 after anti-government protest.

An unknown group allegedly consisting of dissident soldiers on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

Maduro, who was unharmed in the attack, said he was the target of explosives carried by drones that were set off at a military event in Caracas on Saturday. The moment of the alleged assassination attempt was broadcast on live state television. Seven national guardsmen were critically injured, according to official statements.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said that two drones, each carrying a kilogram of the explosive C-4, were used. "The explosive can cause damage within a radius of 50 metres," Reverol said.

Maduro has pointed to the Venezuelan opposition and outgoing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as being behind the apparent attempt on his life, and also said that one of those responsible for planning the drone attack lived in the United States.

The U.S. government denied involvement on Sunday, and Santos responded to the accusations on Monday, saying he was busy with other engagements that day.