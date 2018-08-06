Russian PM says NATO admission of Georgia could trigger 'terrible conflict'

Medvedev's comments comes weeks after President Vladimir Putin warned NATO against cultivating closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia, saying such a policy was irresponsible and would have unspecified consequences for the alliance.

"It (Georgia's entry to NATO) could provoke a terrible conflict. It's not clear why this is needed," Medvedev told Russia's Kommersant FM radio station, which broadcast fragments of an interview with him on Monday.

Georgia's NATO ambitions have been a source of anger for Russia -- which shares a border with ex-Soviet republic Georgia and does not want to see it join what it regards as a hostile military bloc -- since 2008 when NATO leaders promised Georgia it would one day join the alliance.

NATO leaders discussed ties with Georgia at their summit in Brussels in July.

Under NATO rules, countries with territorial conflicts cannot join NATO.