Dhaka student protests turn violent, injuring at least 30

Around 100 police officers and activists of the ruling Awami League party went after the protesters with sticks in an attempt to disperse them.

Cameras and mobile phones of people who were trying to capture the mayhem were snatched away.

The violence erupted shortly after Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia held a press conference in which he asked protesters to free the street and let the police to do their job.

Students from high schools and colleges have taken up positions in the city, as well as districts in other parts of Bangladesh, stopping drivers to check licenses and vehicle registration.

Bangladeshi authorities ordered mobile internet services to be suspended across the country for 24 hours as they try to quell the protests, a telecoms officials said.

An official of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), who did not wish to be named, said they had forwarded the order to all mobile phone operators.

The BTRC however denied that they had issued the order.

Dhaka police meanwhile said they had identified 28 Facebook and Twitter accounts which been spreading false rumours about the protest, and had filed criminal cases against the suspects.

In another step against media coverage of the protests, the Information Ministry issued a cautionary notice against private television channel Ekattor TV for allegedly spreading fear and panic.

The student protest, which entered its seventh day Saturday, has crippled transportation in Dhaka and elsewhere.

"We don’t want to be killed in a road crash. We want to have a natural death," Mohammad Selim, a 10th grader, told dpa while holding placard that said "We want justice."

Selim was one of thousands of students chanting road safety slogans and demanding justice for the killing of two of their peers in a road crash on Sunday in Dhaka which prompted the demonstrations.

According to police, about 3,000 people die every year in road crashes across the country.

But the private organization Bangladesh Commuters' welfare Association said at least 7,397 people were killed last year.

It is common in Bangladesh for people to drive vehicles without a valid license. In the last week a number of police and government officials were found lacking proper documents after being confronted by protesters.

The protests have sometimes led to violence with angry mobs vandalizing vehicles and confronting drivers.

In response, transport workers have suspended services out of concern for their safety and the possibility of damage to their vehicles.

“We invested a huge amount of money and we cannot simply put our investment in risk,” Khandaker Enayet Hossain, general secretary of Road Transport Owners Association, told dpa.