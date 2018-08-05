Crisis-hit Venezuela begins car census, critics fret fuel rationing ahead

Fuel shortages are already frequent in Venezuela, where a fifth straight year of a brutal recession has led to refinery outages and steep falls in oil production.

President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend said Venezuela needed "rational" gas use and that a census was "the answer to that." One top party official also proposed increasing the price of highly subsidized fuel, the world's cheapest.

Details of the government's plans are scarce and the Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, but Venezuelans have fretted that the census could be setting the stage for more restrictive gasoline sales.

But dozens of truck drivers blocked streets in Caracas to reject the census they say will not solve chronic shortages that have decimated the number of functioning buses, forcing many poor Venezuelans to rely on precarious flatbed trucks to get around.

"They don't have the ability to re-establish the services to the numbers of people who they want to include in the census. We're not talking about a census to have electricity, to have water or to have basic services -- you don't need a census for that. All you have to do is be competent at administering the resources of the country and for 21 years, they have demonstrated that they are not able to do that. So whether they take a census or not, they won't be able to do it," said protesting driver Samuel Calderon.

"The situation we are in is not going to change with a census. That's a lie. That's not the solution," added Luis Pajaro.

Venezuelans who participated in the census hoped that being registered could grant them access to cheaper gas.

"I think the census is a good idea because this way we can have access to many things like tyres, parts and at least gasoline. Supposedly, they say that gas will cost more for those who don't take part in this process so I agree with this," said Vilma Jimenez at a census point.

Under the census, car owners had to use a government-issued "fatherland card" to register details of their vehicle and gasoline consumption online. They then had to line up at government offices to scan the card.

Venezuelans who do not have the card cannot participate. Anti-Maduro politicians say that marginalizes government opponents who have refused to get the card the government now uses in distribution of everything from food to bonuses.