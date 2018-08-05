Five killed, four missing in Nepal landslide

A 25-year-old woman and her three children, all girls aged between 3 and 10, died when a landslide triggered by monsoon rains crushed their home in Jajarkot district, police inspector Indrajit Sunar said.

Police rescued the woman’s 28-year-old husband, who is being treated in a local hospital.

The family had rented rooms in a traditional house in Khalanga, the district’s main town, according to the police officer.

“Their landlord’s 8-year-old daughter was also killed,” he said.

Four children aged between 10 and 12 had gone missing in their neighbour’s house, he added.

The monsoon in Nepal, which lasts from June to September, causes disastrous landslides and flooding every year, killing hundreds of people.