Three people killed in two boat accidents in Venice waters

A fishing boat and a motorboat collided in the lagoon near the public beach overnight into Saturday, killing two people and injuring four, according to the fire brigade.

"Venice has unfortunately become a highway on the sea," said Stefano Pedica, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party. "The protests of the gondola oarsmen and fishermen have so far remained unheard," he said, adding that the mayor must have the courage to issue a ban on motorboats.

Waterway traffic in Venice has long been a controversial issue. Critics say there are too many ships in transit in the city's canals: Waterbusses and watertaxis navigate the waterways with gondolas and motorboats, among other vessels.