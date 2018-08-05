Venezuela's Maduro survives assassination attempt, government says

Explosives carried by drones were set off as Maduro was giving a speech on a major avenue in Caracas at 5.41 pm (2141 GMT), he said.

Maduro was unharmed but seven uniformed personnel were injured at the event, held to mark the 81st anniversary of the army's founding and at which more than 17,000 soldiers were present.

Footage broadcast live on state television showed Maduro stop talking and look up, apparently startled, before the audio cut out. Further images showed soldiers breaking ranks and running away, before the broadcast was stopped.

Venezuelan media said Maduro was evacuated from the area by his security detail.

"This was an attack on the person of President Nicolas Maduro," Rodriguez said in a televised address, adding that the president had returned to the presidential palace to confer with ministers and military high command.