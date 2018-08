The wreck of the plane was totally burnt out and several people died, a Swiss police spokesman told dpa.

The accident took place near Hergiswil, around 10 kilometres south of Lucerne in central Switzerland.

Work to remove the victims and wreck from an inaccessible patch of forest were ongoing, police said.

A fire broke out at the site of the crash, which had to be brought under control by a fire-fighting helicopter before salvage workers could go in.