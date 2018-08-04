U.S. envoy hands letter from Trump for Kim to North Korean minister

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A U.S. diplomat handed over a letter for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korea’s foreign minister at a meeting Singapore on Saturday, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.
Sung Kim, the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, who has played a prominent role in U.S. talks with North Korea, handed the letter to Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.
 
She said the letter was a response to one from Kim Jong Un to Trump.
 
In Singapore, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ri shook hands and exchanged words and smiles at a Southeast Asian security forum, but had no formal meeting, Nauert said.
 
Nauert said Pompeo told Ri: "We should meet again soon.” She said Ri replied: "I agree, there are many productive conversations to be had." 