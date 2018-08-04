Pompeo warns Russia against violating sanctions on North Korea

He called on countries to "strictly enforce all sanctions, including the complete shutdown of illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum destined for North Korea."

The comments came on the heels of a U.N. report that showed Pyongyang had exceeded the caps on its import of petroleum and crude oil through "illicit" ship-to-ship transfers at sea of refined petroleum products, according to CNN and other media that have obtained copies of the confidential report prepared by independent experts.

The findings also appear to corroborate a report this week by the Washington Post, citing US intelligence agencies, that Pyongyang has continued its nuclear and missile development programme in the same research facility that manufactured the country's ballistic missiles.

Pompeo, who spoke at a press conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional forum in Singapore on Saturday, singled out Moscow in his remarks.

He said Russia had been "allowing for joint ventures with North Korean firms" and "granting new work permits to North Korean guest workers," a violation of UN sanctions that he called "a serious issue, and something that we will discuss with Moscow."

At a summit in Singapore in June with US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" in exchange for the lifting of diplomatic and economic sanctions.

Despite the fresh doubts, Pompeo sounded optimistic that North Korea would live up to the agreement.

"The process of achieving denuclearization ... is one that I think we have all known would take some time," he told reporters.

"We're determined to do it. Chairman Kim is committed to doing it."