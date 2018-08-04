Turkey retaliates with tit-for-tat sanctions in U.S. pastor row

Turkish President addressing members of his ruling AK Party during a meeting in Ankara

“Today, I am also instructing my colleagues: we are going to freeze the assets of American justice and interior ministers in Turkey, if they have any,” Erdogan told a televised women's branch congress of his ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara.

In his first public reaction to the dispute, Erdogan said he was hoping for a speedy solution.

“Diplomatic channels are working very intensely," Erdogan said, adding that he hoped the U.S. side will “return to common sense as soon as possible.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore on Friday, with both indicating that talks over the Brunson issue would continue.