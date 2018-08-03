Zimbabwe opposition to challenge results of 'illegitimate' election

Chamisa did however not specify whether he would submit a legal challenge to the Constitutional Court.

Shortly before Chamisa addressed the media, about 20 riot police briefly broke up the press conference, dispersing dozens of journalists before the opposition leader arrived.

Re-elected incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa was however quick to condemn the police's intervention, saying on Twitter that their arrival had "no place in our society and we are urgently investigating the matter to understand exactly what happened."

As many opposition supporters cry foul, Mnangagwa said: "We won the election freely and fairly, and have nothing to hide or fear. Anyone is free to address the media at any time."

Earlier on Friday, Chamisa had already slammed the "fake results" from the July 29 poll.

"ZEC denied our election agent access to results be4 announcement. ZEC must release proper & verified results endorsed by parties," Chamisa tweeted.

Results released overnight Thursday gave Mnangagwa 50.8 percent of the vote and Chamisa 44.3 percent.

There has been an uneasy calm in the capital since a brutal crackdown on protesters by security forces earlier this week, in which six people were killed.

Foreign election observers - allowed into the country to monitor the poll for the first time in years - had given mixed reviews of the vote, at least before the crackdown.

While the observers said it was mainly a free election, they noted an uneven playing field.

However, other African countries were quick to congratulate Mnangagwa on his win Friday, with the leaders of both Burundi and South Africa tweeting their best wishes.

It's now up to Chamisa to decide which route to take - the courts, the streets or eventual acceptance of the result.

Despite the tight race, analysts were circumspect Friday.