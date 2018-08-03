Twelve schools bombed, burned, by ‘Taliban’ in northern Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban and allied Islamist militants, who regard girls education as anti-Islam, have been attacking thousands of schools for young women in northwestern and northern parts of the country.

Police said the attacks in villages of Diamer district in northern Gilgit, an area known for its scenic beauty but which has seen Taliban-linked attacks on foreign tourists, had been a well planned and coordinated act, police chief Raja Ajmal said.

The attackers had also tried to break into an army-run school, but had been stopped by guards, said a local resident, Ghayas Ali. "People heard heavy explosion."

No one has claimed responsibility. No casualties were reported.