No resolution in pastor row as top U.S., Turkish diplomats meet

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore since fresh tensions between the NATO allies broke out over the case of Andrew Brunson, who faces charges of espionage and terrorism in Turkey.

Cavusoglu described the meeting as "very constructive."

Turkey stressed at the meeting that it wants to resolve issues "through diplomacy, dialogue and mutual understanding and agreement," Cavusoglu told reporters in Singapore, adding that the "language of threat and sanctions will yield no results."

"We agreed to remain in close cooperation and dialogue and work together to resolve issues," Cavusoglu said, as he stressed that cooperation would continue in Syria and in the fight against terrorism "to strengthen relations between the two countries."

The U.S. State Department said after the meeting that the two officials "had a constructive conversation. They agreed to continue to try to resolve the issues between our two countries."

Erdogan has previously suggested that Brunson could be traded for Gulen. Washington says there is not enough evidence to extradite him.

Ties between Ankara and Washington are already frayed by the war in Syria, Turkey's decision to buy a Russian air defence system, the conviction in New York of a former employee of Turkish state lender Halkbank for violating U.S. sanctions, and efforts to block the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.