Duterte says may deploy warship to save Filipino captives in Libya

South Korea has redirected a vessel taking part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden to help in the release of the four men taken almost a month ago, according to news agency Yonhap.

Duterte said he might do the same and would raise the issue next week at a regular meeting of his top military and police commanders.

"If they start hurting those three Filipinos, I will bring a frigate there, I am not kidding," he said in a speech.

The men were taken near Ishwirif by an unknown armed group.

Video footage appeared on social media this week of the four men confirming their names and nationalities and appealing to their presidents for help.