Three Sodexo workers abducted and killed in Afghan capital

A senior diplomat and two Afghan security officials said the three worked as cooks at Sodexo, the world's second-largest food and catering services company.

"An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, told Reuters.

Kidnapping has been a major problem in Afghanistan in recent years. While it mainly affects Afghans abducted for ransom, foreigners have also been targeted, either by criminals looking for ransom or by militant groups.

Police said the three men were abducted near Pul-e-Charkhi on the eastern outskirts of Kabul but their bodies were found in a car parked in the Mussahi district in the southern part of Kabul province.

"They were shot dead and their bodies were found inside a car," said Nusrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry.