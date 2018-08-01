Two dead in Zimbabwe post-election violence, opposition says

"We are hearing that six people have been shot and two are dead," Tendai Biti, of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance, told dpa.

Soldiers ran through the crowds in the Zimbabwean capital, lashing out at protesters and journalists indiscriminately with their rifle butts, injuring one BBC journalist. Armoured vehicles were deployed and tear gas also fired.

MDC supporters could be seen burning tyres in the streets and throwing rocks at police.

Zimbabwe's electoral body had announced earlier in the day that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's long-ruling Zanu-PF party won the majority of parliamentary seats in the country's election on Monday.

However, the winner of the presidential vote has yet to be announced.